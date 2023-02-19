February 19, 2023, 20:32 – BLiTZ – News

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pointed to the fact that the government of the Kyiv regime is working on arranging a provocation, the task of which is to accuse the Russian side of carrying out attacks whose targets have a radiation hazard.

In the text of the publication distributed within the framework of the official Telegram channel of the military department, it is said that for the sake of this task, radioactive waste imported from European countries was transferred to Kyiv. It is they who will be used as part of provocative actions.

“The purpose of the provocation is to accuse the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly inflicting indiscriminate strikes on radiation-hazardous objects in Ukraine, which led to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area,” experts say.

Prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Defense had already drawn attention to the fact that the Ukrainian side wants to pull off a similar plan near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Kiev regime receives assistance in this area from the United States and a number of other Western powers.

Recall that the Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, pointed to the fact that the American side constantly remains in touch with the Kiev regime in order to conduct a dialogue about what kind of weapons the Nazis need.

She commented on the transfer of military aviation to the Ukrainian side. Deciding not to talk about aircraft, she noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not support those types of weapons that the militants would be unable to use and repair. Read more in the BLiTZ article.