February 14, 2023, 09:31 – BLiTZ – News Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that Kyiv was preparing a scenario to discredit the work of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by spreading information about Russia’s inability to guarantee the safe operation of the plant. About it writes RIA Novosti.

“The Zelensky regime, with the help of Western resources, is preparing a new scenario to discredit the operation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. They intend to develop a case about increased risks for the nuclear power plant,” Rogov noted.

In addition, he said that the Kiev regime has already begun work to raise talk that Russia is preparing an environmental catastrophe. This is due to the supposedly low water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, which may lead to the failure of the ZNPP reactor cooling system.

Rogov, however, stressed that in recent months the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir has indeed dropped to record levels. However, according to him, this circumstance will not affect the operation of the Zaporozhye NPP.

In addition, Rogov assured that the water level in the reservoir began to decline after the Ukrainian military fired at the rowing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, as well as the artificial retention of water flow from the upper cascades of the Dnieper reservoirs.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that the leadership of the Zaporozhye region had expelled two people to the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. The reason for this was the anti-Russian activities and the destabilization of the situation around the ZNPP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

