February 14, 2023, 02:42 – BLiTZ – News The “grand events” in the international arena on February 24, which were announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, may be associated with another condemnation of Moscow through the United Nations General Assembly, an intensification of hostilities or a provocation on the territory of the Russian Federation. This statement was made by political scientist of the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies Vladimir Bruter during a conversation with URA.RU.

Recall that Kuleba recently announced that “great events” will take place in New York on February 23 and 24. The diplomat assured that there would be a large number of political signals, including decisions on the sanctions campaign and military assistance to Ukraine.

“They will pass another decision through the UN General Assembly condemning Russia and that will be the end of it if we are talking about New York. They will try to somehow change or strain the situation on the front line. Perhaps they will try to hold some actions inside Russian territory. This is all they have,” the political scientist said.

He drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already sent drones to Saratov. Bruter suggested that now the Kiev regime could attack the Crimean peninsula. According to the expert, a new provocation should be expected from Ukraine.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor said that official Washington had decided to “fight” with Moscow to “destroy and dismember” Russia. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

