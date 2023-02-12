Connect with us
Lithuania handed over Bofors L70 guns to Kyiv, created more than 70 years ago - OSN

Kyiv is preparing two new corps of the most trained fighters – News

February 12, 2023, 06:36 – BLiTZ – News Retired colonel and military specialist Gennady Alekhin pointed to the fact that the Kiev regime is trying to form two units from the most experienced military personnel.

“There is one point. The Armed Forces of Ukraine pay great attention to the creation of two corps. One is being prepared in the West. In Poland or Western Ukraine. They throw the most trained there to form this corps, ”the URA.RU online publication quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that at the moment it is impossible to guess exactly in which direction the lines of military resistance can send these militants. At the moment, they require temporary resources, which will be needed in order to learn how to operate within the new corps.

Recall that the servicemen who are part of the First Slavic Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation used UAVs to clean up the dugouts that the Nazis from the army of the Kyiv regime were forced to abandon in the Donetsk sector.

The text of a widespread publication says that a military man using an unmanned aerial vehicle conducted reconnaissance in the fortifications from which enemy troops were forced to retreat. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

