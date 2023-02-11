February 11, 2023, 23:49 – BLiTZ – News A military specialist from the United States, George Friedman, pointed to the fact that the weakness of the Armed Forces of the Kyiv regime could turn out to be the most important point in the framework of the NWO of the Army of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory.

“The current weakness of the Ukrainian army is due to the lack of longer-range missiles,” Geopolitical Futures quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the constant victories of the Russian Armed Forces in battles are capable of causing insurmountable difficulties in Kyiv.

Recall that the head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Alexei Danilov, blamed the Russian Federation for developing plans to carry out a coup d’état on Moldovan territory.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Russian Federation sent specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations recruited on the territory of the Chechen Republic to help Ankara recovering from the natural disaster. They will allegedly reach the nearby Moldova and lead the state to a coup d’état. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

