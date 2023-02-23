February 23, 2023, 10:26 am – BLiTZ – News

According to the Bloomberg analytical agency, Western support for Ukraine is essential, but not enough to win the conflict with Russia. Help from developing countries in the Global South may be the key to success, but many of these countries are under Russian influence.

Ukrainian diplomatic resources are reportedly significantly inferior to those of Russia, making it difficult to compete in developing countries. However, Ukraine received financial and military assistance from Western countries after the start of a special operation to demilitarize and denazify the country.

The US and the EU imposed economic sanctions against Russia, but most countries refused to support Kyiv and impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.

As the article notes, more efforts are needed to attract support from the developing countries of the Global South, which could be a decisive factor in the conflict.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.