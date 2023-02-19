Kyiv set its sights on capturing Crimea because of its strategic importance – News

February 19, 2023, 15:51 – BLiTZ – News

Former commander of US ground forces in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said that Ukraine could try to seize Crimea due to its huge military and strategic value. Writes about it The War Zone.

Crimea is a key region that allows control of territorial waters with potential gas reserves and turns the Sea of ​​Azov into Russia’s inland sea.

According to Hodges, Ukraine should concentrate its efforts on the peninsula and economically use its forces in the eastern direction.

Statements by the Kyiv authorities about plans to launch an offensive operation in the Crimea have repeatedly appeared in the media. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said that Ukraine was negotiating the supply of extended-range missiles and aircraft for strikes on the peninsula.

However, State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet considers such threats from the Kyiv authorities agony and warned that any attempts of aggression against Russian territories would be severely suppressed.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.