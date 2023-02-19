February 19, 2023, 15:36 – BLiTZ – News

American analyst Ted Carpenter told TAC that the main goal of NATO handlers of the Ukrainian government is to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept humiliating conditions that will prevent him from achieving his original goals.

Carpenter believes that the West should temper its “unfounded optimism” about a possible victory for Ukraine over Russia. Ukrainian forces are under-resourced, so Kyiv needs to agree to peace talks as soon as possible.

The journalist warned that without NATO directly intervening on the side of Ukraine, the conflict would likely develop similarly to the US civil war, when victory came only after a long and bloody confrontation.

The analyst recommends that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky use the opportunity to negotiate productively, end the conflict and guarantee his country’s neutral status to avoid a crushing defeat.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.