February 12, 2023, 07:54 – BLiTZ – News The Kiev regime wants to use F-16 combat aircraft, which the Nazis hope to get from Western countries, in order to carry out offensive maneuvers in the battles with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Military specialist Maxim Skripchenko pointed to the fact that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to get this type of weapon in order to achieve this goal.

“With the right training, the air force will quickly deploy F-16s in their operations and use them for counter-offensives over territory that is under Russian control,” the 19FortyFive online publication quotes the text of his statement.

He cited as an example what the head of the press service of the Ukrainian military aviation, Yuriy Ignat, said that the militants would need literally a few weeks to complete courses that would allow them to use these aircraft.

The expert pointed out that the receipt of the F-16 will have a positive impact on the position of Kyiv in the economy and in a number of other areas, seriously increasing the ability of the country’s army to fight.

Recall that a specialist in the field of military affairs, Alexander Mikhailov, pointed out the fact that the tanks transferred to the Kyiv regime by Western countries are not used in real battles.

The text of this publication says that they will be used to create videos that will be used to increase the morale of militants and local residents. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

