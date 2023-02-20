A pre-trial investigation was launched in the prosecutor’s office of the Volyn region of Ukraine on the fact of the derailment of the Kyiv-Warsaw train. This was announced by the department on Monday, February 20, on its Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

It is specified that the incident occurred on the night of February 19 near the railway bridge over the Turia River. The prosecutor’s office clarified that proceedings are underway on the fact of violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of railway transport.

No casualties have been reported. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Earlier, on February 4, a freight train carrying dangerous substances crashed in the US state of Ohio.

According to the representative of the National Transportation Safety Council Michael Graham, out of more than 150 cars, about a third went off the rails, after which the emergency part of the train was engulfed in fire.

Some experts argued that the government deliberately distracted citizens from this incident by observing the movement of the Chinese probe.