February 12, 2023, 02:34 – BLiTZ – News The Kyiv regime will have to cope with many difficulties in order to get the combat aircraft used by the states of the West. Newsweek newspaper published in the United States distributes information about this.

The publication says that one of the main problems of stumbling should be considered the very choice of military vehicles that can be sent to the Nazis. Earlier, the head of the government of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, could not offer to train Ukrainian militants in the use of a certain type of aircraft, arguing only about the courses conducted for the “standard aircraft” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The publication pointed to the fact that such courses require a huge system, and London may not be able to do such a huge job. This is due to the fact that obtaining knowledge about piloting will cost too much time resources.

In addition, the Western powers are afraid that it will be possible to use aviation for the sake of attacks on the Russian Federation, which can deepen the confrontation.

Recall that politician Alexander Pavlyuk, who took over the leadership of the Kyiv defensive line, pointed to the fact that the Lithuanian side sent Bofors L70 guns to the Nazis.

The text of this publication says that the work on the creation of anti-aircraft guns was built during the Second World War, and they began to be used more than 70 years ago. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

