Kyodo: Japan will exclude Russia from the list of countries favorable for trading for another year

March 15 - BLiTZ. In March last year, the Japanese government decided to remove Russia from the list of countries that are favorable for trade. In the current month, a year will come from that decision and its term will expire. However, it is likely that the Japanese authorities will extend the protocol. One of the reasons for this may be sanctions, which significantly hamper contacts with the Russian Federation.

“The government intends to extend it for another year,” writes the Kyodo news agency.

Recall, earlier it was reported about the decision of Japan to stop the export of certain goods to Russia, which can help improve the industrial industry.