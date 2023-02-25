Labor Minister of Bashkiria responded to accusations of “abduction” of Ukrainian children

February 25, 2023, 10:55 – BLiTZ – News Labor Minister of Bashkortostan Lenara Ivanova has responded to accusations by the European Union of “kidnapping” children from Ukraine.

Earlier, EUobserver, referring to the EU black list of February 14, called her “one of the key persons involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their subsequent adoption by Russian families.”

The Ministry of Labor of the Republic denied the information, reports Ufa1.ru. They suggested that they were talking about the evacuation of pupils of the Donetsk boarding school No. 1 from the combat zone in the Russian Federation, including to the capital of Bashkiria, Ufa.

This happened in October 2022, when the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was already part of Russia. In this way, the authorities provided them with security and access to education.

According to the accusations of the European Union, the evacuated children in the Russian Federation “were deprived of their passports and distributed among their families.” The regional Ministry of Labor clarified that none of them were adopted. Children are in three centers for the promotion of family education.

It is noted that the specialists completed all the documents for them, conducted a full medical examination, placed them in kindergartens and schools, and also provide psychological assistance.

European media warned that officials “involved” face visa bans and asset freezes.

