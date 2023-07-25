Ladli Behna Yojana: This is how to apply for Ladli Behna Yojana, this good news came about the age limit

Ladli Behna Yojana: If you live in Madhya Pradesh and want to take advantage of Ladli Behna Yojana, then this news is special for you. Yes..Madhya Pradesh government has started Ladli Behna Yojana, the benefits of which are being given to women. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is provided to the sisters every month by the government, this news is special for those sisters who have not yet applied for this scheme. Actually, from 25th July i.e. from today, she can apply. This time the Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh has relaxed the rules a lot. At present, 1.25 crore women are getting the benefit of this scheme.

Changes made in Ladli Bahna Yojana

The Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh has done the work of changing the age of women. Now the government is also giving the benefit of this scheme to the women of 21 years. On January 1, 2023, the women who have turned 21 years old, the government will give them Rs 1000 under the Ladli Bahna Yojana from the month of September. Let us tell you that earlier this age was 23 years. Women from 21 years to 60 years are getting the benefit of Ladli Bahna Yojana. And the families whose members have a tractor in their names. Now those women have also come in the list of eligible beneficiaries of the scheme. To take advantage of the scheme, women must be a native of Madhya Pradesh.

How to apply for Ladli Bahna Yojana

To take advantage of Ladli Bahna Yojana, eligible women or daughters will have to take the form from Panchayat centers, Lekhpal, Secretary or Pradhan and fill it and submit it there.

Apart from this, the state government will provide the facility of form for the eligible women who have been left out by setting up special camps across the state.

If you remember, the Madhya Pradesh government started the Ladli Bahna Yojana from March 15, 2023. Under this scheme, the work of taking applications for the first phase was done till 25 March. Now the application process for the second phase is about to start, for which form filling will start from 25th July i.e. from today. In such a situation, all the women who have not yet been able to add their names to this scheme can apply now.

How much benefit is available under the scheme

Earlier, women above 23 years of age were getting the benefit of this Ladli Bahna Yojana, whose age has been reduced by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the past. The women above 60 years of age, who were earlier getting Rs 600 pension, are now being given Rs 1000 by the state government. Women are easily able to fill the form of the scheme and are taking benefits of the scheme. Under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, 18 lakh sisters will be benefited by increasing the minimum age of eligibility to 21 years. Due to this, there will be an additional burden of Rs 1 thousand 260 crore in the government exchequer in the financial year.

These documents will be needed (Ladli Behna Yojana Documents)

Aadhaar card of the applicant

Photograph of the applicant

-Bank account details

-mobile number

-Basic address proof

-Birth certificate

Assembly elections this year

It should be noted that assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of the year. At present there is a BJP government in the state. Talking about the 2018 assembly elections, the election results came in favor of the Congress and the Congress formed the government in the state after 15 years. But after this the relationship between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia soured and the Congress government fell. Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP along with some MLAs, BJP formed the government in the state. At this time Shivraj Singh Chauhan took charge of the state. If political experts are to be believed, the real aim of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is to cultivate half the population of Madhya Pradesh, which can prove to be decisive in the next assembly elections.