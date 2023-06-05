Lajim Ansari, who was burning in the fire of revenge, had 12 bullets in the encounter, did not surrender even at the behest of his father

Gumla, Durjay Paswan. Police recovered the dead body of CPI Maoist sub-zonal commander Lajim Ansari, who was killed in an encounter between police and Maoists in Tongo Semra Bartoli forest of Chainpur police station, on late Friday night. After paperwork, the dead body was brought to Sadar Hospital late at night. Lajim’s body was kept overnight in the mortuary of Sadar Hospital. After this, the post-mortem of his dead body was done by doing Panchnama. Where three medical teams Dr. Sunil Kisku, Dr. PCK Bhagat and Dr. Roshan Khalkho did the postmortem of the dead body of Naxalite. Chainpur CO Gautam Kumar was present as magistrate. Videography was also done during the post-mortem. After conducting the post-mortem, Magistrate Gautam Kumar told reporters that 12 bullets had hit CPI Maoist sub-zonal commander Lajim Ansari, which had pierced through his body. Half bullet was recovered from the stomach of his body. A watch has also been recovered from him.

Lajim was the youngest of three brothers.

Father Buxuddin Ansari told that the eldest son was Jahangir Ansari, second was Ibrahim Ansari and third was Lajim Ansari. We had sent him the news for surrender, but he used to say that now he will not surrender. Many people had asked Lajim to surrender, but he was roaming in the jungles with the fire of revenge in his chest. He wanted to take revenge on some old enemies of Kharka village. Lajim Ansari’s in-laws are in Aru village of Lohardaga district. It had been more than ten years since Lajim’s marriage. After this, he joined the Maoist organization after being troubled by the people of Kharka village.

Jharkhand: 61 cases registered against Naxalite Lajim Ansari, whose reward was Rs 6 lakh, killed in a police encounter

Lajim Ansari has five daughters and one son.

Father Buxuddin Ansari told that Lajim Ansari has five daughters and one son. Eldest daughter Reshma Khatoon (28), second daughter Noori Khatoon (26) is married. The third daughter is Asma Khatoon (23), Suhana Khatoon (21) and Rosie Khatoon (11) and son Shamshad Ansari (16). The marriage of the elder daughter has been done in Puso Lohardaga and the younger one in the district.

Odisha train accident: 3 passengers of Jharkhand killed, 61 injured, team of officers met the injured after going to the hospital

NIA has put a board on Lajim’s land

In the month of October last year, 2022, the NIA had put up a board on the 57 dismile land bought by Lajim Ansari in Panso village, who was involved in many major Naxalite incidents. Along with this, the NIA had also banned the said land. On the other hand, the Gumla police had pasted an advertisement to surrender at Lajim’s house. All the officers of Gumla went to Lajim’s house and convinced his family to surrender Lajim, but Lajim did not surrender and today he was killed.

Jharkhand: Naxalites’ plot failed once again, two IED bombs of 5-5 kg ​​recovered, 167 IED bombs found so far

Three dozen people reached Gumla Hospital to take the dead body

After the information of Lajim’s death, many villagers including Lajim’s relatives, distant relatives and friends reached Gumla Sadar Hospital on Saturday. Where a crowd of people gathered to see the dead body of Lajim. After this, the dead body was taken to Panso village in an ambulance provided by the Gumla administration. where his body was buried. More than three dozen people from the village had come to Gumla to take the dead body. Two days ago, on the death of Naxalite Rajesh Oraon, his relatives did not take him to the village and performed his last rites in Gumla city itself.