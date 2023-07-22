Lakhimpur Kheri’s Islamia Inter College will have to have holiday on Sunday instead of Friday, otherwise FIR will be lodged

Lucknow: The Lakhimpur Kheri district administration in UP has sent a notice to the government-aided Islamia Inter College, established in 1929, to observe Friday as a weekly holiday. On Monday, this institute of Lakhimpur city has also been instructed to immediately change the weekly holiday to Sunday. If this order is not followed, an FIR will be lodged against the principal and the school management. The weekly holiday in Islamia Inter College has been happening on Friday instead of Sunday.

The case went viral on social media

The administration has taken this step after the matter was raised by some ‘right wing’ activists. As per the guidelines of the Department of Education, government and government aided schools are required to observe Sunday as a holiday. The incident came to light after some ‘right-wing’ activists posted a video on social media of students arriving at school on Sunday. After a senior politician criticized the practice, the government took cognizance of the matter and on Monday asked the district administration to probe the matter.

DIOS issued another notice to the school

Meanwhile, another notice was issued to the school by DIOS (District Inspector of Schools) Mahendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday. DIOS Singh told that Islamia Inter College in Lakhimpur city used to be a madrasa when it was established in 1929. After independence, it got affiliation from the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education. Since it is aided by the government, it has to follow the guidelines of the board. I joined in January and was not aware that the school has a weekly holiday on Fridays. We have issued a notice to the school principal and he has assured me that he will make necessary changes immediately.

Principal Mohd Niaz Khan “We have been celebrating Friday as a weekly holiday since the inception of our school. We have now decided to change the weekly holiday to Sunday.”