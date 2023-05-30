lakhisarai family going to vaishno devi meet road accident in jammu cm nitish kumar announced help mdn

Jammu Road Accident: A bus fell into a ditch and fell victim to an accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at 5.30 am. 10 devotees of Lakhisarai in Bihar have died in the accident. Whereas, 55 people were injured. It is being told that Mukesh Kumar of Koriya Tola Sabikpur Panchayat of Town Police Station area was going to Vaishno Devi to get his child shaved. His house in Koriya Tola is right behind the electric power grid. 70 people of the family were boarding the bus. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over this accident. Also, prayers are offered for the peace of the souls of the dead. Along with this, he has announced a compensation of two lakh rupees each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the dependents of the families of the deceased.