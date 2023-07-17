Lakhs of devotees performed Jalabhishek of Kashi Vishwanath on the second Monday of Sawan, CM Yogi Adityanath asked for a vow

Varanasi: Devotees throng the pagodas on the second Monday of Sawan. People are standing in queue to perform Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek of Lord Bholenath. Special arrangements have been made due to huge crowd in major pagodas including Kashi Vishwanath temple.

For the blessings of Kashi Vishwanath, the queues of Kanwariyas and devotees were visible till Godaulia and Maidagin since night itself. With the onset of morning it increased further. It is being told that till eight o’clock in the morning on Monday, about two lakh devotees took the blessings of Baba Vishwanath. During this, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sunil Kumar Verma and Deputy Collector Shambhu Sharan Sharma welcomed the devotees with shower of flowers.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath

Due to the huge crowd of devotees, entry and touch darshan are not allowed in the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath in Sawan. Devotees are being shown tableaux from outside. There, arrangements have been made for Jalabhishek from the vessel placed outside. Devotees are seen very enthusiastic to perform Jalabhishek and Dugdhabhishek of their idol.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath

In view of the huge crowd, a target has been set by the Srikashi Vishwanath Dham and the district administration to reach the queued devotees to the sanctum sanctorum in 30 minutes. Devotees are being given entry from all the four doors, the one who is going through the same door is coming out after having darshan. Along with this, no vehicle zone has been declared on the roads leading to Baba’s gate.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath

There are four auspicious coincidences on the second Monday of Sawan this year. On this day, the greenery of Sawan is Amavasya and Somavati Amavasya. Apart from this, Shivvas and Punarvasu Nakshatra are also there for Rudrabhishek. That’s why more and more devotees are thronging today to worship Lord Bholenath.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath

On the other hand, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek and Havan-pujan for public welfare in the morning on the second Monday of Sawan. In an hour-long ritual, he anointed Lord Shiva with mango juice, milk, water, curd, ghee, sugar, honey, Ganges water and sugarcane juice. Belpatra, white lotus, red lotus, kaner, shami patra, doob, kusha, mustard, hibiscus, datura, bhang and quince were also offered to him.

CM Yogi Adityanath

The Rudrabhishek ritual started with worshiping Lord Ganesha. After that, the Chief Minister worshiped Lord Shiva and twelve Jyotirlingas with full rituals and rituals. The Chief Minister’s routine on Monday morning in the Gorakhnath temple was traditional. At five in the morning, he first attended the court of Baba Gorakhnath and worshiped him.

Along with this, Ayodhya Ramnagari has also got absorbed in devotion to Shiva. Cheers of every bomb are echoing in the city of Ram. On the second Monday of Sawan, the devotees of Shiva gathered in the city of Ram. Shiva devotees are worshiping Lord Bholenath and doing Jalabhishek in ancient pagodas. On the other hand, due to a rare coincidence on the second Monday of Sawan, a crowd of devotees has also gathered in Hanumangarhi. The chants of ‘Bol Bam’ have started echoing in Ram Nagri since morning. Om Namah Shivay, Har Har Mahadev are echoing in the pagodas.

Keep these things in mind before coming to Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Devotees have been appealed to take off their shoes and slippers outside before entering the temple, so that they do not face any problem.

Except flowers, garlands, milk in small vessels, water and money purse, the entry of all materials is prohibited in the Dham.

The facility of Sparsh Darshan and Sugam Darshan is completely banned, all the daily passes issued are invalid.

The visitors who are coming from Maidagin crossing are being given entry from the checking point near gate number-four. Devotees are coming out from Nandu Faria exit after darshan.

The visitors who are coming from Godaulia intersection are being given entry from Dhundhiraj Ganesh checking point via Bansfatak via Kotwalpura. Along with this, after darshan, Nandu Faria is coming out from the exit door.

The visitors who are coming from Dashashwamedh Ghat, after entering from Saraswati gate, arrangements have been made to drop them from Saraswati gate after darshan through YSK-2 checking point.

For the devotees who are entering from the Nandu Faria entrance, after darshan through YSK-1 checking point, arrangements have been made to leave through the Nandu Faria exit.

For the visitors who are coming from Lalita Ghat, there is arrangement for entry from Bhairav ​​Gate, Library Ramp Checking Point. After darshan, arrangements are made to go towards Lalita Ghat from the eastern exit of the Chowk.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vO0XWrhYPwU) vishwanath sawan