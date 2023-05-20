Lakhs of love shops opened in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said this

Karnataka Has opened lakhs of shops of love. This thing former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said. Thanking the people of the state for his party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the southern state has “opened lakhs of shops of love in the market of hatred”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised clean and corruption-free governance to the people after the swearing-in of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and eight ministers. Rahul Gandhi also said that the five ‘guarantees’ given by the Congress in the first meeting of the cabinet will take the form of law. He addressed the people at the local Shri Kanteerava Stadium.

Thanks to the people of Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that he thanks the people of Karnataka. Totally supported you. We and you know what difficulties you faced in the last five years… The only reason for this victory is that the Congress stood with the poor, Dalits, tribals and backward people of Karnataka. He said that the people of Karnataka defeated all the might of BJP, defeated their corruption and hatred.

Five guarantees given by Congress

Referring to his message during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi said that in the market of hatred, Karnataka has opened lakhs of shops of love. Mentioning the five guarantees given by the Congress, he said that we had said that we do not make false promises, we do what we say. The government’s first cabinet meeting will be held in a couple of hours. These promises will become law. Rahul Gandhi said that we will give you a clean and corruption-free government… This is the government of the people of Karnataka and it will work for you from the heart.

Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister of the state for the second time.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday. He has become the Chief Minister of the state for the second time. State Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, who will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the state government, also took oath along with Siddaramaiah. Whereas, former Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara, MB Patil, Priyanka Kharge, son of party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan have held ministerial posts. took the oath of

