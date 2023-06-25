Lakhs of teachers will protest in front of Bihar Legislature on July 11, announcement of Secondary Teachers Association

Bihar Secondary Teachers Association has announced Legislature Gherao. Addressing the press conference held at the union office on Sunday, President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and General Secretary Shatrughan Prasad Singh, Bihar Secondary Teachers Association, Bihar Nagar Panchayat Primary Teachers Association and Transformational Teachers Association, besides thousands of other organizations also participated in this demonstration. The participating teachers will reach Patna on July 11 at 11 am.

Demonstration will be peaceful and non-violent

This demonstration will be completely peaceful and non-violent. Till the government does not announce the status of the state worker in this session of the Legislature, the teachers of that area will camp at the residence of the members of the Legislature and it will be moral to raise the voice inside the house to insist on giving them the status of the state worker. Will put pressure

Members of Legislature are sending letters of support to the Chief Minister

More than 100 members of the Legislature have given their written support for granting the status of state worker unconditionally and letters of support are also being sent to the Chief Minister. Along with this, from the Panchayat level to the local bodies and MPs have also supported the demand to give the status of state employees to the teachers working earlier.

Violation of Article-14 of the Constitution of India

In Clause-8 of the Teacher’s Rules-2023, the teachers appointed by the Panchayat and Municipal bodies already employed have also been bound to appear in the examination for new appointment on the posts advertised by the Commission. This is a violation of Article-14 of the Constitution of India. He said that teachers of three classes teaching the same curriculum in the same type of school will be reinstated. This manual discriminates between teachers.

1.80 lakh posts were approved, but only 1.70 lakhs were advertised

Shatrughan Prasad Singh said that the Education Department has received approval for only 1.80 lakh posts through the administrative department, but applications have been invited to fill only one lakh seventy thousand vacancies in the advertisement and more than four lakh teachers already employed. For getting the status of state worker against the same vacancies, the condition of passing the commission’s examination has been kept, which is against natural justice. It is anti-constitutional and anarchic to give humiliating, unjust orders for re-appointment to teachers appointed for a maximum of 20 years and even for 16 and 17 years. This rule is going to increase unemployment.