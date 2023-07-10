Lakshya Sen won the title of Canada Open 2023

New Delhi, 10 July (His). Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen has won the Canada Open 2023 title. Sen beat defending All England champion Li Shi Feng of China 21-18, 22-20 in the men’s singles title match in the early hours of Monday IST.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Lakshya Sen secured his second BWF World Tour title in 2022 after winning the Indian Open. In the round of 32 of Canada Open, Lakshya Sen was up against Kunlavut Witidsarn of Thailand.

Sen defeated him 21-18 and 21-15. In the round of 16, Lakshya Sen faced Ygor Coelho de Oliveira of Brazil. Sen won over him 21-15 and 21-11. In the quarterfinal match, he faced German badminton player Julian Caragi.

This was Sen’s only match that went to the third set at the Canada Open. Sen won the first set 21-8 but the German fought hard in the second set to win the set 21-17. Eventually, Sen showed his prowess by winning the third set 21-10. In the semi-finals, the 21-year-old defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-17 and 21-14. Meanwhile, double Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu lost 14-21, 15-21 to world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles semi-finals.