lalan singh attack on amit shah jdu president said so much panic is not good for health asj | Lalan Singh attacked Amit Shah, said JDU President

Strongly attacking Amit Shah through Twitter, Lalan Singh has written that Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah ji, before making jumlebaazi in Lakhisarai, you should have increased your knowledge. Munger Engineering and Medical College is the result of Nitish Kumar’s government’s plan and 100 percent state government’s money has been invested in it. Not even a single rupee of the central government has been spent in this. You are challenged to prove that even a single rupee has been spent by the central government to open an engineering and medical college in Munger. Lalan Singh said that the bridge connecting Munger and Begusarai is not the gift of Narendra Modi’s government, but of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. Amit Shah has no achievements of his own. They are telling the work of others as their own work.