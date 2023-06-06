lalpur vegetable market shift on 6 june list of 275 shopkeepers ready unk

Lalpur Vegetable Market: Vegetable shopkeepers of Lalpur vegetable market of capital Ranchi will be shifted today i.e. on Tuesday, June 06. They will be set up on the roof of the vegetable market, 40 feet passage built on the side of the vegetable market and some parts of Swami Vivekananda Park. The corporation has completed the lining work regarding the shifting of the shopkeepers. To ensure that there is no hindrance in the shifting work of the shopkeepers, for this, the Municipal Corporation has demanded adequate force and magistrate from the district administration. Additional Administrator Kunwar Singh Pahan and Deputy Administrator Rajneesh Kumar also traveled on foot from Lalpur Chowk to Distillery Bridge to organize the shopkeepers.