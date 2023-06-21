Lalu arrived to give mantra to Nitish before the meeting of opposition unity, know what happened in the closed room for half an hour

Lalu Prasad reached the CM House late on Thursday evening to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take stock of the preparations for the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23. Lalu learned about Nitish’s health and the two leaders held talks regarding the meeting of opposition unity. It is believed that Lalu shared ideas regarding the agenda of the meeting and preparing a united front against the BJP. Along with this, Lalu inquired about the names of the guests and the arrangements made from their arrival in Patna till their return. During this, Lalu stayed in the CM residence for about half an hour.

Deployment of 100 magistrates regarding the meeting

At the same time, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city regarding the meeting. The meeting has been organized in an Ane Marg. There is a possibility of reaching other leaders including Chief Ministers of different states of the country. That’s why there will be deployment of about 100 magistrates regarding security from Patna airport to Ek Ane Marg road. Apart from this, police force will be present with adequate number of police officers. There was a meeting of top officials regarding security.

barricading in place

According to the experts, DM, SSP and other senior officers brainstormed on every point. Regarding security, there will be strong arrangements from Secretariat to Zoo Gate number two, around the road leading from Raj Bhavan to Bailey Road. On the day of the meeting, there will be a ban on the movement of common people in this area. There will be arrangements for barricading at various places. The Magistrate deputed for the meeting was given all the security related information.

will be accommodated in hotels

According to the sources, excellent preparations have been made to bring everyone from the airport to the government guest house and other hotels, food, drink, stay, rest, security and all necessary facilities. Each minister has been given the responsibility of receiving all the leaders at the airport and providing facilities till their departure.

Bihari cuisine will be served for lunch

There is also preparation for better hospitality for the opposition leaders who reach Patna. According to sources, preparations are on for dinner at the Chief Minister’s residence for the leaders who will reach Patna on June 22. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself will be present in this. Keeping in mind the weather, food and drink arrangements are being made for all the guests. Litti-chokha, makhana-kheer, Zardalu mango etc. included in Bihar’s special dishes and fruits will also be served in this.