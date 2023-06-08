Lalu stopped Advani’s chariot, Nitish will stop Modi’s, Tejashwi said at Weaver and Ansari conference

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that Lalu Prasad had stopped the chariot of LK Advani. Similarly, the country’s opposition parties under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will stop the chariot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tejashwi Yadav said at the Weavers and Ansari conference organized by the Bihar State Handloom Weavers Society at Gyan Bhawan on Thursday that there is a threat to democracy in the country. That’s why all parties have to unite. If the BJP comes to power at the Center next time in 2024, this country will not survive.

democracy in danger

Tejashwi said that democracy is in danger. The constitution is being tampered with. Nothing was done in the name of work. Various kinds of promises were made – employment will be given to two crore people, 15-15 lakh will come into the account, smart cities will be made. Don’t know what else. He had to double the income of the farmers by 2022. Not a single promise has been fulfilled. When we raise this question, the BJP starts talking about Hindu-Muslim and Mandir-Masjid.

BJP accused of spreading hatred

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred, the Deputy CM said that this country belongs to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. The diversity of the country is our beauty, together we are called Hindustani. Everyone has shed blood to liberate the country. If the people of BJP want to take away someone’s rights, then it cannot happen during the time of Grand Alliance, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad.

all people must unite

Tejashwi said that all the opposition parties have agreed to attend the meeting to be held in Patna on June 23. All people have to unite. Today two people are selling the country and two people are buying it. Airport, Railways, LIC are all being sold.

