Lalu Yadav Birthday: Lalu Yadav became kingmaker out of JP movement, know ten big things related to his life

Lalu Yadav BirthdayRashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is one of those leaders of Bihar, whose identity is not limited to the country. JP’s movement led to the rise of many leaders in Bihar. In this, Lalu Yadav is also included along with Bihar’s current CM Nitish Kumar, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad, etc. In the 90s, two big leaders were considered in North India, Lalu Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. While Lalu Yadav was ruling Bihar. Despite being smaller in size than UP, the CM of Bihar used to appeal more to the people. Let us know ten big things related to Lalu Yadav’s life-

1Lalu Yadav was born in a poor Yadav family. He completed his schooling from the village school and then took his MA degree from BN College, Patna. He is also a graduate in law.

2, Lalu Yadav played an important role in Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement. He was a student leader and won the Lok Sabha elections in 1977 after the Emergency. Lalu Yadav reached the Lok Sabha for the first time at the age of 29 and was one of the youngest MPs at that time. He was very close to Satyendra Narayan Sinha. From 1980 to 1989, he was a member of the Legislative Assembly twice and also held the post of Leader of the Opposition.

3. When the Janata Dal government was formed in 1990, Prime Minister VP Singh wanted Ram Sundar Das to become the Chief Minister, while Chandrashekhar Raghunath Jha. In such a situation, Deputy Prime Minister Lalu Yadav was appointed as the CM candidate.

4. One of the major events of Lalu Yadav’s political life is the arrest of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. In 1990, Advani took out a rath yatra from Somnath regarding the issue of Ayodhya Ram temple, this rath yatra was stopped at Samastipur in Bihar and Lal Krishna Advani was arrested on the orders of Lalu Yadav.

5, Lalu Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1990 to 1997, when he had to go to jail in the fodder scam in 1997, he made his wife Rabri Devi the Chief Minister. Rabri was a pure non political housewife. In such a situation, there was a lot of criticism for making him the CM.

6, Lalu Yadav re-established English in school education, while Karpoori Thakur abolished the compulsion of English in school education.

7, He reached the first parliament after winning the Lok Sabha election from Madhepura. Whereas in 2002 he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

8, In the year 2004, the status of RJD was very big in the UPA government and it was the second largest party in the UPA. At that time he had 21 MPs and he became the Railway Minister for the first time.

9In the fodder scam case, he was convicted in the year 2013, after which his membership of the Lok Sabha ended.

10, In 1994, the paths of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar were separated and both of them became bitter opponents of each other, but in the year 2015, Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar came together again and won the election by forming a Grand Alliance in Bihar. However, later this alliance broke down.