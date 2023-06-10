Lalu Yadav Birthday: Lalu Yadav, who turned 76, once encountered a ghost, learn interesting story

Lalu Yadav Birthday: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is celebrating his 76th birthday today. There are many funny stories in the life of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. There was a time when Lalu Yadav had to face ghosts. Lalu Yadav himself has said this in his book. This story is from the childhood of the former Chief Minister. In the book Gopalganj Se Raisina written on his political life, Lalu Yadav has told that he had encountered a ghost in his childhood and he was scared.

Lalu’s childhood was spent in the village

Please tell that Lalu Yadav’s childhood was spent in the village itself. He used to have a lot of fun in his childhood. He used to play sports with other children. Former Chief Minister tells that Bhojpuri folk love story songs were organized in his village during the summer season. From the elders of the village to the children used to enjoy it a lot. Everyone used to listen to it by heart. An elder of his village used to sing it. Everyone used to listen to it after dinner.

This is how the encounter with the ghost happened in the middle of the night

While listening to the song, Lalu Yadav fell asleep in a pile of straw lying there. After this everyone went to their home. But, the RJD supremo had no idea about this. The boys woke them up in the middle of the night. Also asked them to go home. While coming home, Lalu Yadav saw an old man from the village. Lalu returned to his home. The next day they came to know that the old man was sleeping in his house and had not gone anywhere in the night. After this Lalu Yadav told the whole thing to his mother. Then his mother told him that the person you encountered in the night must be a good soul. The one who saved you from those ghosts who came as your friends.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

