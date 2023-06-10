Lalu Yadav Birthday: Those two decisions of Lalu Yadav, which are still discussed a lot in political circles

Patna. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is recognized not only in Bihar but also among the few politicians in the country whose mere statement is enough to excite his supporters. As Chief Minister, he had shown his strength by stopping Lal Krishna Advani’s Rath Yatra in Bihar. No one expected this decision of Lalu. Further, when he had to go to jail in connection with the fodder scam, he once again surprised the country and the world by making his wife Rabri Devi sit on the Chief Minister’s chair.

The image of a secular leader was created by arresting Advani.

Many books written on the life of Lalu Yadav are available in the market today. Many anecdotes and stories related to him are also very popular, but those two decisions of Lalu Prasad remain a topic of discussion in political circles even today. There is no dearth of stories related to him, but the arrest of LK Advani was a big and historic decision. What Lalu did by stopping Advani’s Rath Yatra in the year 1990 and arresting him is discussed even today. With this, he became firmly established in politics. Also, his image was made of a strong secular leader.

Wife Rabri was made CM

Another decision of Lalu Prasad was such, which shocked the country and the world. Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar during the fodder scam between 1990 and 1997. Lalu Yadav founded the Rashtriya Janata Dal in 1997 after being accused of fodder scam. In connection with this scam, when Lalu had to leave the post due to going to jail, the question arose as to who would become the Chief Minister. Many names were in discussion, but Lalu Yadav again surprised everyone with his decision. On July 25, 1997, Lalu took a big decision to make wife Rabri Yadav the Chief Minister. In this way she became the first woman Chief Minister of Bihar.