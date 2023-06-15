Lalu Yadav called the arrest of Tamil Nadu Energy Minister an act of revenge, advised to be cautious..

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has come out in open against the arrest of Tamil Nadu Energy Minister V Senthil in money laundering case by ED. The RJD supremo made a tweet on Wednesday, describing Senthil’s arrest as an act of retaliation by the central government. At the same time, the RJD supremo has linked it with the upcoming elections and has advised the leaders of the opposition parties to be cautious.

When Tamil Nadu’s Energy Minister was arrested, reaction came out from the political corridor of Bihar as well. RJD supremo Lalu Yadav made his point in a tweet on Wednesday night. He targeted the central government and the central agency and wrote that he was not surprised to see yet another act of vendetta against Tamil Nadu minister Thiru Senthil Balaji. The RJD chief wrote that it will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lalu Yadav also gave advice to the leaders of opposition parties through tweet. He wrote that ‘make no mistake – we will fight, we will win’. While tagging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, he gave his support. Lalu Yadav wrote about supporting Stalin for solidarity.

Not shocked or surprised to see yet another act of vendetta by the Union Government and its agencies against TN Minister Thiru Senthil Balaji.Till 2024 General Elections this shall continue. Make no mistake- we shall fight, we shall win. In solidarity with Thiru @mkstalin CM…

Tamil Nadu Energy Minister V Senthil Balaji arrested

Let us inform that Tamil Nadu Energy Minister V Senthil Balaji has been arrested by ED in money laundering case. He is the first minister in the Tamil Nadu government to be arrested. The ED interrogated Senthil for a long time and then arrested him. At the same time, after the arrest, Senthil started crying bitterly. He has been sent to judicial custody till June 28.