Lalu Yadav reprimanded the leaders who gave controversial statements, instructed them to forget small things and focus on 2024

RJD national president Lalu Prasad told RJD MLAs and MLCs to stay united. No need to pay heed to rumours. Reach every village and tell that the Grand Alliance is completely strong. We the people should focus on the 2024 elections. For this, we have to focus on the Lok Sabha elections, forgetting small things. BJP has to be removed from power at any cost. It has become necessary to do this to save the country. He said this while addressing the meeting of the RJD Legislature Party. This meeting took place on Monday at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Prepare and go to the House: Lalu Yadav

RJD President Lalu Prasad bluntly said that I will go to participate in the meeting to be held in Bengaluru. I will travel all over the country. On this, the RJD MLAs and MLCs took a pledge by raising their hands that the entire party is with you. That’s why we are ready to fight. Sources tell that Lalu Prasad was in full enthusiasm. Lalu Prasad said that fight the BJP in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. Told the ministers that you people go after preparing the house. We have to keep the side of our government firmly.

No need to pay much attention to BJP’s fury: Tejashwi

Here, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Tejashwi Yadav, while talking about the unity of the party, said that the grand alliance has to be kept strong at all costs. According to sources, he bluntly said that in the conference held in Delhi last year, I and the national president were authorized to make statements regarding the Grand Alliance. If you people speak, this good message will not go. Said that everyone should know that the Grand Alliance is strong under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. There is no need to pay much attention to BJP’s fury. BJP is frustrated and disappointed with the opposition unity.

MLAs instructed to be present in the house

Tejashwi Yadav said that all the MLAs should be present in the House. The BJP wants to spread confusion about the unity of the Grand Alliance. He said that under the leadership of the Grand Alliance government, Bihar has stood in the line of the first state to issue the maximum number of job advertisements in the country. Some MLAs also kept their points in the meeting. The whip also spoke. Everyone expressed full faith in the party. It is noteworthy that even before the commencement of the meeting, the mobiles of the MLAs and MLCs were made to be kept outside. All the MLAs were present in the meeting.

