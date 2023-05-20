Lalu Yadav returns to Patna with Rabri from Delhi, CBI court orders release of passport

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has returned to Patna today from his four-day Delhi tour. Lalu Yadav went to Delhi on 16 May with Rabri Devi. Lalu had gone to Delhi for his health checkup. If RJD sources are to be believed, Lalu Yadav has come to Patna for some work related to his passport. After getting that done, he can go back to Delhi and from there to Singapore for his health checkup and doctor’s advice.

Lalu reached Patna with Rabri

When Lalu Yadav reached Patna airport with his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leaders and supporters were already present there. Everyone welcomed him there, after which both left for Rabri’s residence.

Petition was filed for release of passport

If RJD sources are to be believed, Lalu Yadav had filed a petition in the special CBI court to release the passport. While hearing this petition, the CBI court of Ranchi has ordered the release of his passport. Lalu can once again go to Singapore to check his kidney.

Kidney transplant was done in Singapore

Successful kidney transplant of RJD supremo took place in Singapore. His daughter Rohini Acharya gave him her kidney. Since then, his health is being regularly checked. Earlier he has gone to Singapore for investigation. However, now it may happen that his regular investigation will be done in Delhi itself.

Earlier came to Patna on 28 April

After returning from Singapore, Lalu Yadav was staying at the residence of his daughter and MP Misa Bharti. From where he came to Patna on 28 April with Tejashwi Yadav. During his stay in Patna, he handled many works of the party. Especially from the appointment of district presidents and district general secretaries to the appointment of state office bearers, he also got them completed under his guidance.