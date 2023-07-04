Lalu Yadav will come to the party office on the 27th foundation day of RJD, will give special tips to the workers

Patna. Rashtriya Janata Dal is celebrating its 27th Foundation Day tomorrow on 5th July. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will participate in this program organized at the RJD state office. During this he will address RJD workers. Preparations have been completed for the foundation day to be held tomorrow. Regarding the program, the state president of the party, Jagdanand Singh said that our national president has now returned home after recovering. Will attend the party’s 27th Foundation Day function tomorrow. During this, he will also address the people of Bihar. On July 5, 1997, Lalu Prasad Yadav laid the foundation of Rashtriya Janata Dal. Lalu is the national president of the party continuously since 1997. The party had celebrated its silver jubilee ceremony two years ago on completion of 25 years.

institutions are being destroyed

Jagdanand Singh said that we will now move forward towards a new direction. To protect the Constitution, to protect the common poor, for the poor, for the orphans, for the herdsmen, for the farmers and laborers, the RJD stood yesterday and is still standing today. He said that the BJP is troubling Lalu Prasad Yadav by targeting him, while Lalu Yadav is such an example, which probably will not be found anywhere in the world. In the case of the charge sheet being filed against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Jagadanand Singh said that constitutional institutions are being destroyed. The operation is done with the same weapon and the neck is also cut with the same weapon. These institutions were not created so that they remain as neck-cutting tools in someone’s hands.

Lalu Yadav will inaugurate the program

Explaining in detail about the program, RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said that the party’s national president Lalu Yadav will first hoist the flag tomorrow. Along with this, he will be given a salute on behalf of the youth RJD and student RJD colleagues. After that the ceremony will be inaugurated. On this occasion other senior party leaders Jagdanand Singh, Shyam Rajak, Bhola Yadav, Vrishan Patel and other leaders will be present. RJD spokesperson said that on the occasion of Foundation Day, the party office and Birchand Patel Path, Income Tax Golambar Martyr Memorial, R Block, Bailey Road have been decorated with archway and flag-banners. Green colored bulbs and frills have been installed in the party office.