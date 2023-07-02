Lalu Yadav will release the book written on the life of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today

Former Bihar Chief Minister and President of Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad will release a book on the life of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Nitish Kumar: Through the eyes of intimate friends’ on Monday. The program will be held at Samrat Ashok Convention Center in Patna from 4:30 pm. This biography, published by Rajkamal Prakashan, has been written by Nitish Kumar’s intimate friends including Uday Kant.

Online sale of book started

Ved Prakash, Patna branch manager of Rajkamal Prakashan, told that even before its release, there is a lot of demand for the book from Bihar and neighboring states as well. Its online sale has been started and has also been made available at all major shops. There is also arrangement for its sale at the venue.

The book will bring forth personal, family and political stories

In relation to the book written on the life of the Chief Minister, his friend and writer Uday Kant says that when we read the biography of a specific public leader, there is more discussion about his political journey, but we do not get to know about the circumstances and the mentality of those people. Very little is known about them, due to which they have been able to reach some height today. He told that in this matter the tone of this book based on the life of Nitish Kumar is somewhat different. This life story, which started from the streets of a small town, not only tells the story of his struggles to reach where he is today, but also tells many such stories about his personal, family and political environment. Brings, on which a thick layer of dust of time was frozen.

They will be present in the program

Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur, former Legislative Council Chairman Jabir Hussain and CPI(M) Politburo member Subhashini Ali will be present as special guests in the programme. At the same time, Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha, Chief Minister’s advisor Anjani Kumar Singh and President of Rajkamal Prakashan Group Ashok Maheshwari will be present as speakers. The program will be conducted by Narendra Pathak, director of the Jagjivan Ram Institute of Parliamentary Studies and Political Research.