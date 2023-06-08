Lalu Yadav’s 76th birthday on June 11, RJD made special preparations for the program across Bihar

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 76th birthday will be celebrated on June 11. RJD is preparing to celebrate this day as Social Justice and Harmony Day. On this day, a program will be organized by the RJD across the state. State President Jagdanand Singh has issued an official letter in this regard. He has instructed all the leaders of the party to make the program a success.

RJD state president issued letter

On behalf of Jagdanand Singh, this letter has been issued to MPs, former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, former MLCs, former assembly candidates, state office bearers, district office bearers and presidents of cells. In this, he urged the party leaders to go to the poor localities at the district, block, panchayat and village level or at a certain place or in the party’s office to ensure that the orphans, the weak and the poor are provided food on the birthday of the national president.

will provide food to the poor

Regarding this information released by RJD on Thursday, state spokesperson of the party Ejaz Ahmed said that a goodwill program will be organized by the party in blocks, panchayats and villages of all the districts of the state. Party leaders and workers will be present in this program and they will feed orphans, weak and poor people on this occasion.

Lalu Yadav’s message will reach every house

Party workers including senior party leaders, MPs, former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, former MLCs, former assembly candidates, state office bearers, district office bearers and presidents of cells will participate in this goodwill program of RJD. On this occasion, everyone will work to take Lalu Yadav’s message to every house and will make his birthday special.

