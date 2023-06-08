Lalu Yadav’s granddaughter Katyayani will go abroad! Tejashwi Yadav himself reached the office to get a passport

Patna. The passport of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s granddaughter Katyayani is being prepared. Katyayani’s father Tejashwi Yadav himself reached Patna’s passport office on Thursday to apply for a passport. Right now Lalu Yadav is in Patna. He has to go to Singapore in the next few days. If RJD sources are to be believed, Katyayani can also go to Singapore along with her mother to meet her aunt. That’s why father Tejashwi Yadav himself has reached the passport office with the papers to make his passport. In the same year, during Ram Navami, Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree gave birth to a daughter. After which Dada Lalu Prasad named the granddaughter Katyayani.

Completed all the procedures to get daughter’s passport made

Despite living in public life, Tejashwi Yadav seems very responsible towards his personal responsibilities. Be it the matter of marriage or the responsibility of taking care of the pregnant wife, Tejashwi Yadav has always given priority to his family responsibilities. In such a situation, when there was a need for the passport of his beloved, father Tejashwi himself reached the passport office. There he completed all the procedures to get the daughter’s passport made. During this, his wife Rajshree and daughter Katyayani were also present with him. Tejashwi Yadav was present in the passport office for about an hour.

It was my child’s work, not my own.

Talking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav, who reached the passport office, told that the passport had to be applied for the ID proof of the girl child. Along with this, the birth certificate has also to be made. Came for this. It was the child’s work, not my own. My passport is deposited in the court. During this, he has also said a big thing about the meeting of opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav has said that – BJP is scared of our meeting. Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP people have just lost Karnataka. Before that Himachal Pradesh had lost. Coming Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will also lose. After that Delhi and Jharkhand will also lose, don’t worry.