Land and flats will be costlier in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi from August 1, there is a provision for a maximum increase of 10 percent

Ranchi: Land and flats in Ranchi city and surrounding areas will become costlier from August 1. The process of determining the government rates of land and flats will start soon. After this, the new rate will be effective in 53 wards and 13 Mauza of Ranchi. Registry of land and flats will continue till July 31 at the old rate.

It is said that after the survey, the new rate will be effective from August 1 in 53 wards and 13 mouzas (Kanke, Arsande, Khalari, Chaudi, Tundul, Tati, Ara, Bargawan, Irba, Ratu, Rai, Vishrampur and Muri) of Ranchi. Registry of land and flats will continue till July 31 on the basis of the rate applicable on August 1, 2021 (current government rate).

Provision of maximum 10 percent increase

According to the information, there is a provision to increase the government rate by a maximum of 10 percent. The government value of land, flat and house is increased every two years in urban and rural areas. The Minimum Price Guide Rules were implemented by the state government in 1995, which was amended in the year 2012.

