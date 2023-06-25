Land dispute: Suspicious death of villager in Garhwa police station, serious allegations against police, relatives created ruckus

Garhwa: Brajesh Prajapati (45 years), a resident of Kitasoti village of Garhwa police station area, died under suspicious circumstances in the premises of Garhwa police station. After the incident, the family members reached the Sadar Hospital and leveled many serious allegations against the Garhwa police and created a ruckus. Relatives said that Brajesh Kumar and his son Shashikant Prajapati were called to Garhwa police station on the application of Pramila Kunwar. By making him sit here in the police station premises, the police threatened him in many ways. During this, Brajesh was not given anything to eat or drink. He was not even given water. Brajesh pleaded with the police several times to get the medicine for BP. It is alleged that the police did not listen to him. Relatives say that when the death has happened in the police station, then why are the police telling the death in the hospital?

Even water was not given to the deceased in Garhwa police station

Shashikant Prajapati, the son of the deceased told that there was a lot of humidity in the police station premises. Even after asking for water and food several times, it was not made available to Brajesh. On not getting water, he fell unconscious in the police station premises. The people present there immediately brought him to the hospital. Here the doctors declared him dead. Even after the incident, the relatives were not informed about it. Shashikant Prajapati told that the father of the deceased had married twice. The deceased was born from the first marriage. After this, there are three sons from the second marriage. The wife of one of them is Pramila Kunwar. They were not giving the land to his father after dividing it. Panchayat was also held many times in the village regarding this matter, but these people did not listen to the Panchayat.

In-charge station in-charge denied the allegation

In this case, station in-charge KK Sahu said that a week ago, a woman named Pramila Kunwar had filed an application at Garhwa police station and lodged a complaint related to the land dispute. In this case itself, the police had called both the parties to the police station for a settlement agreement. Both were sitting in the waiting room making a reconciliation agreement. Meanwhile, Brajesh Prajapati fainted and fell on the ground. The police immediately took him to Sadar Hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead.

Relatives blocked the road

After the incident, the relatives along with the dead body blocked the road in front of Garhwa police station for an hour. Due to this the traffic was completely disrupted. After getting information about the incident, SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav and Zonal Officer Mayank Bhushan reached the Jama site and tried to pacify the angry family members, but the jammers remained adamant on demanding action against the guilty policemen. After much effort, the jam was removed.