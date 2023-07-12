Land For Job Case: Today is the first hearing after Tejashwi’s name appears in the charge sheet, know what are the allegations against Lalu family

land for job case: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav) after being named in the CBI’s charge sheet in the land-for-job case, the hearing is to be held for the first time today. This hearing on the supplementary charge sheet of CBI is to be held in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Let us inform that only last week, a supplementary charge sheet was filed by the CBI. In this supplementary charge sheet, along with Tejashwi Yadav, 17 people including Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi have been made accused. It is understood that after today’s hearing in the court, the difficulties of the Lalu family may increase.

What is job in exchange for land

The matter of land in exchange for job dates back to the time when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav used to be the railway minister at the Centre. It is alleged that some people were given jobs illegally by Lalu Yadav while holding the post of Railway Minister. In return, land was taken from them at a cheap rate. The registry of these properties has been done in the name of different members of the Lalu family. Two agencies are probing this case. The CBI is probing the criminal aspect of the case. Whereas, the money laundering case is being investigated by the ED.

Bihar Assembly: Uproar over demand for Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation, BJP slams chair on reporting table

Chargesheet on me is neither new nor final: Tejashwi

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday that BJP is a big factory, wholesaler and distributor of lies. In a conversation with reporters in the Legislature Complex, Tejashwi said that no charge sheet has been filed against us for the first time, nor is it final. Referring to the matter of giving job in exchange of land in the Railways, he said that what was our age when this was the case. Despite this, a case is being registered against us. But, what corruption have we done since we became MLA, Deputy Chief Minister or Minister that we are called corrupt. He said that in other states, the BJP is making the corrupt join the party by garlanding them. Because BJP is a washing machine, whose washing powder is over. Now the public will lock. Tejashwi said that the Chief Minister himself is looking into the matter of the teachers. After the house, the teachers will meet the leaders and have a complete discussion as per the rules. Because there is democracy in Bihar, but farmers and wrestlers keep rubbing their noses. But the PM does not meet all of them. But the Chief Minister of Bihar is ready to meet the teachers and discuss with them. He said that BJP has nothing to do with the people of Bihar and their development.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tL2FM8jBkw)