Land grabbers are no longer in Bihar, CM directs police-administration to take strict action

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed to take strict action against the overbearing people who have encroached on the land. The Chief Minister gave this instruction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and the DGP when a large number of land grabbing cases came up in the Janata Darbar on Monday. The Chief Minister asked the ADG headquarters to take action after seeing many cases in the court of the public regarding land grabbing, not allowing houses to be built and forcefully grabbing land and not taking action by the police.

95 people put their complaints before the Chief Minister

Being the first Monday of the month, about 95 people lodged their complaints with the Chief Minister. Two women from Siwan told the Chief Minister in different cases that the accused was threatening them for registering the case. After this, the Chief Minister called the Home Department officer and told him to look into the matter immediately.

CM calls DGP to settle many cases

On the other hand, a young man from Bhagalpur informed the Chief Minister about the scam in the Municipal Corporation. Said that when he complained about it, some people thrashed him, did not take a case to the police station. Hearing the complaint, the Chief Minister called the DGP and said that the youth’s case was not being registered. See immediately. A young man who came from Sitamarhi told the Chief Minister that our relative was murdered, till date no action has been taken. After this, Nitish Kumar called the DGP and said that a young man has come. No action has been taken in the murder case. Look at this

In Buxar, the unemployed engineer son killed his mother by beating her with a rod and throwing her nephew from the roof.

ADG sir come here

The Chief Minister called the ADG headquarters to him on the complaint of a victim woman who came to the public court and asked to take action after listening to the victim woman. When the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department was searched, Dr. S. Siddharth said, he is us. Hearing the complaint of a victim, when the CM searched for the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Dr. S. Siddharth said – We are here. CM said – well are you here? Yes sir. Then everyone started laughing.