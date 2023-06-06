Land scam in Deoghar like Ranchi, CBI and ED should investigate, said BJP leader Babulal Marandi

Ranchi: BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi has said that like Ranchi, land scam has happened on a large scale in Deoghar as well. Land mafia has become active in Deoghar. The business of land scam is going on. Investigate in detail the falsification of documents in CBI and ED Deoghar. After the investigation of CBI and ED, many cases of corruption will come to the fore, only then the culprits will be punished.

Mr. Marandi has said that in view of the historical importance of Deoghar and the worldwide religious place, since two decades ago, dozens of land mafia of the bordering states are manipulating the land by tampering with the documents. Recently, with the establishment of AIIMS and Airport, the land mafia of the bordering states have become more active. The CBI is probing some of the land scam cases here. Despite this, the scam of land scam is in full swing. The BJP leader has said that the land scam happening in Deoghar has an inter-state connection with Bengal like Ranchi. In this scam, the role of many big office bearers, including the Zonal Officer posted in the past and the Zonal Officer who is currently posted, has played a role. Its investigation is necessary.

He has said that even in other metropolitan cities like Kolkata, today land is bought and sold on the basis of decimals and katthas. But due to the exploits of mafias and brokers in the state’s baba city Deoghar, the rate is fixed per square feet for the sale and purchase of land. Mr. Marandi has said that the land scam happening in Deoghar should be investigated to the bottom.