Land scam: Ranchi’s land mafia used to forge documents while sitting in Kolkata hotels, Afsar Khan is the kingpin

Ranchi, Shakeel Akhtar. The land mafia active in Ranchi sit in the hotels of Kolkata and make their gang members fake owners of the land by forgery in the sale deed. One such picture has been found during the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In this picture, a member of the gang is making changes in the cell deed according to his need. He is keeping many types of pens with him. Along with this, chemical and brush are also kept in a syringe to erase the ink. The land whose sale deed is being changed by the gang member, is related to account number 53 of Gaadi Mouza. During the investigation, the gang members have also accepted this.

Afsar Khan is the leader of the gang

With the help of their access and money, the land mafia takes out the original sale deed from the registry office in Kolkata and brings it to the hotel, in which they have to make changes. After this, by tampering with the hotel room, they make their gang members the fake owners of the land. After making changes in the documents of Kolkata, by taking its certified copy, they sell that land with the help of officers in Jharkhand. During the raid in this case of land misappropriation, ED had found 35 sale deeds related to the sale and purchase of land from the house of land trader Afsar Khan. Afsar Khan is said to be the kingpin of a gang that buys and sells land after tampering with documents.

Accepted forgery in interrogation

Officer Khan accepted during interrogation that all the sale deeds seized from his house were forged. The gang members have been made owners of the land in a fraudulent manner. During the investigation itself, ED got a picture from the mobile phone of Saddam Hussain, a land trader and a member of the officer’s gang. This picture is related to making a gang member the paper owner of the land by tampering with the original sale deed while sitting in a hotel in Kolkata.

