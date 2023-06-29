Landing and takeoff of planes will be easy at Patna airport, trial of new ATC tower and technical block will start

The trial run of the new ATC tower and technical block at Patna airport will start next month. The new ATC tower has been constructed three months back and the work of installing equipment in it is going on these days. It will be completed by the middle of next month. After that parallel trial run of new ATC tower and technical block will start. Under this, the use of the old ATC tower and technical block will continue and along with that the equipment installed in the new ATC tower and technical block will also be used.

Both will be used together for five months

Both will continue to be used together for four-five months in flight operation. After that, the functioning of the equipment installed in the new ATC tower and technical block will be reviewed by the DGCA and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. If it is found completely correct, the use of the old ATC tower will be stopped and the new ATC tower will be fully used.

Equipped with state-of-the-art communication equipment

State-of-the-art equipment related to CNS (Communication, Navigation and Surveillance) have been installed in the new ATC tower of Patna Airport and its technical block building. With this, better monitoring of the planes flying in the airspace of Patna can be done. Along with this, better communication contacts can also be established with them. With this, landing and takeoff of planes will also become more convenient here.

