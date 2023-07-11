Landslide hits Uttarakhand, kills three people, injures five

Bhopal/Indore, July 11 (Hindustan Times). Two tourists from Shipra-Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and a woman from Bhopal died due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Five others, including a 14-year-old child, were injured. This incident happened last night. The deceased have been identified as Yogendra Solanki and Anshul Mandloi, residents of Shipra and Pushpa Chauhan, residents of Saket Nagar, Bhopal.

It is noteworthy that while going from Gangotri to Bhatwadi, rocks fell on a Tavera and a tempo traveler from Madhya Pradesh. Yogendra and Anshul, both passengers of the car from Indore, died on the spot, while two other people sitting in the tempo traveler also died due to the rock falling on them, out of which Pushpa Chauhan was a resident of Bhopal and the driver was a resident of Haryana. Indore Collector Ilaiah Raja T is in touch with the Uttar Kashi administration in this matter.

According to the information, while coming from Gangotri to Bhatwadi, both Tavera and Tempo Traveler, which had gone from Shipra near Indore, were coming one after the other. There was another vehicle behind them which was local passing. The people involved in it have narrowly escaped. A total of eight people were on board the Tavera, out of which two were killed, three were injured, while three others were safe. All were residents of Indore-Dewas. Tehsildar of Bhatwadi said that Yogendra Solanki (23) and Anshul Mandloi (23) of Shipra area near Indore were killed in the accident. Abhishek Solanki (25), Umang Solanki (24) are seriously injured. Another youth named Anshul (24) has suffered minor injuries. A total of 21 people were on board the tempo traveler. Deepesh Bathalia (14) and Shobha Bansilal (49), father of Indore, were seriously injured, while Pushpa Chauhan, a resident of Bhopal, and the driver, a resident of Haryana, died.