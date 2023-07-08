Landslide in Ramvan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, movement of vehicles closed

Jammu, 08 July (Hindustan Times). The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides in Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy rains. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumari Road have been blocked due to landslides.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, SSP Mohita Sharma has tweeted – The highway has been closed due to heavy rains as well as landslides and rock fall in various parts of Ramban. The SSP appealed to the public to consult the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) for the latest highway status before planning any journey. Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has tweeted – NH-44, Mughal Road and SSG Road are blocked due to landslides. People have been advised not to travel for the time being.