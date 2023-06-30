Landslite sinks on Gaya-Koderma railway line, Jan Shatabdi engine malfunctions, Vande Bharat train half an hour late

Train number 12365 Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Express engine fault occurred on Thursday morning near Yadugram Halt of Jhumritilaiya Gaya-Koderma railway section. Because of this the train reached Koderma Junction with a delay of about two hours. When there was a technical fault in the engine of this train, it also affected the Vande Bharat Express going from Patna to Ranchi. Vande Bharat Express was taken ahead via Koderma with a delay of about half an hour. According to information, a technical fault occurred in the engine of Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi at around 9 am near Yadugram Halt of Gurpa station of Ghat section. The train was somehow brought to Gajhandi station at 10:17 am and put in the loop. When the railway officials got information about this, an additional engine was sent from Koderma to Gajhandi. Earlier, pass was given to Vande Bharat Express, while after changing the engine in Jan Shatabdi, this train reached Koderma station at 11:20 am and left for further.

Additional coaches will be added to trains

After the summer vacations are over, the enrollment phase is going on. For this children are going out of the district. This is the reason why crowd is being seen in the trains. In such a situation, confirmed tickets are not available. In view of this, where the operational period of summer special trains has been extended by the Railways. On the other hand, additional coaches are being added to many trains. One additional third AC coach in 12495 Bikaner-Kolkata Pratap Express from July 6 to 27, one additional third AC coach in 12496 Kolkata-Bikaner Pratap Express from July 7 to 28, one additional third AC coach in 19608 Madar-Kolkata Express from July 6 to August 3 Third AC coach, 19607 Kolkata – Madar Express will be augmented with one additional third AC coach from July 3 to 31.

Train number 12322 Mumbai-Howrah Express from Mumbai to Howrah is running late at 15.30 hours. The train coming to Dhanbad station at 6 in the morning reached Dhanbad station at around 9 in the night. The train ran on a diverted route between Itarsi Junction to Jabalpur. Due to this there was delay. Due to this the passengers had to face trouble. This train will reach Howrah after 2 pm. Due to non-availability of link rack, train number 12321 Howrah-Mumbai Express scheduled to leave Howrah at 11.35 pm on Thursday will be delayed by 9.10 hours. Its information has been issued by the Railways. Now this train will be departed from Howrah at 8.45 am on Friday.

Alleppey will run on the changed route today and tomorrow

The block will be taken due to ongoing development works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway. Due to this, train number 13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express will run via diverted route Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada instead of its scheduled route of Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada on June 30 and July 1. Due to the change of route, this train will not stop at Tadepalligudem and Eluru stations.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat will run regularly from today, what will be special in the food menu for the passengers )Vande Bharat Train