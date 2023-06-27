Laptops distributed to students orphaned by Covid in Aligarh, the government is giving four thousand rupees per month

Aligarh. Children whose parents died during Covid-19. The government is sensitive to keep them in the mainstream of the society. Orphaned children are being helped in two ways by the Yogi government. In which orphan children are being given four thousand rupees per month by the government. So that they do not face any kind of inconvenience. Get help in education. On the other hand, children need laptops for modern education. That’s why the orphan children are being given laptops on behalf of the Chief Minister. Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, children orphaned in Covid-19 are being helped. So that orphan children do not have any hatred towards the society.

District Program Officer Shreyas Kumar told that earlier laptops were distributed to 21 orphan children. On the other hand, 50 more children were given laptops on Tuesday. He told that there are 40 more children left. To whom the laptop is to be distributed. With which children will be able to get information about new technology in higher education and different types of schemes of the society. District Panchayat President Vijay Singh said that under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, laptops have been given to the orphaned children in Covid-19. Beneficiary orphan Rohan told that a laptop has been given for our good education and Rs 4,000 is being given per month.

The District Program Officer said that under the PM Cares for Children Scheme 2021, 13 children in the district are being provided with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, as well as Rs 4,000 monthly under the Chief Minister’s scheme. Monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 is being given to 355 beneficiaries under UP Chief Minister Child Service Scheme Covid. Laptops are to be given to 111 children of classes 09 to 12 in the district. Out of which 21 have been benefitted. 50 were done today while the records of 40 children are being scrutinised. Monthly assistance of Rs.2500 is being given to 419 students under the general Chief Minister Child Service Scheme.

