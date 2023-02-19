Large-scale drug producer arrested in Crimea

In Crimea, employees of the regional department of the FSB stopped the activities of a man who is suspected of selling drugs on a large scale. Writes about it IA “Kryminform” with a link to the service.

“It has been established that a resident of the city of Simferopol, born in 1988, developed a criminal plan for the cultivation of narcotic drugs of plant origin among the inhabitants of the region for the purpose of selling,” the press service of the FSB department said.

The man organized a home laboratory for growing marijuana. During the search, drugs were seized on a large scale.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 30 – p. “g” part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to twenty years.

