Large scale transfer of IAS officers in Bihar, KK Pathak becomes Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department

Patna. In Bihar, the government has transferred senior IAS on a large scale. IAS officers handling the responsibility of many important departments from Bihar’s Home Department to Finance and Education Department have been transferred. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S. Siddharth has been made the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. On the other hand, Pratyay Amrit, surrounded by allegations, has been given the responsibility of another department. He has also been made the Additional Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management Department.

KK Pathak went to the education department

The government has removed the famous IAS officer KK Pathak from the Prohibition Department. While transferring KK Pathak, he has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar, Patna till further orders. KK Pathak will remain in additional charge of Director General, Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development – Bipard, Patna. At the same time, Pratyay Amrit, who is looking after the work of Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department along with Health Department, has been given the responsibility of another department. He has also been given the responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Department.

S Siddharth removed from Finance Department

Till now Chaitanya Prasad, who was handling the work of Home Department, has been removed from Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department and Additional Chief Secretary, Monitoring Department and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Bihar, Patna. Chaitanya Prasad will also remain in additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Minor Water Resources Department till further orders. On the other hand, S Siddharth has been removed from the Finance Department after a long time. Siddharth is also the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary to the Cabinet. He was removed from the Finance Department and given the responsibility of the Home Department of Bihar. Along with this, he will continue to look after the work of Chief Secretary to the CM and Additional Chief Secretary to the Cabinet.

Deepak Singh sent to Cooperative Department

Apart from this, Deepak Singh has been removed from Under Chief Secretary Education and has been made Under Chief Secretary Cooperative Department. Similarly, Harjot Kaur has also been removed from the Mines and Geology Department and has been made the Under Chief Secretary of Art and Culture Department. Apart from this, about half a dozen Principal Secretary level officers have also been transferred.