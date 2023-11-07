Largest-ever pro-Israel rally in American history on November 14

A massive pro-Israel and anti-terror rally shall take place on November 14, which is expected to be the latest pro-Israel rally in American history. A host of Jewish institutions are planning this rally.

According to Algemeiner and World Israel News, the massive rally, which is being co-organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, is set to take place on November 14 at 1 pm at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

On November 5, 2023, Yeshiva University president Ari Berman announced that the school would close on the 14th. “We are going to Washington to stand with Israel, Am Yisrael Chai”, he wrote on X/Twitter.

Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the purpose of the rally will be to send a message to “stand with Israel against terror, release the hostages — bring them home now — and antisemitism has no home in the United States”.

The rally is set to take place about five weeks after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas invaded Israel from neighboring Gaza on October 7 and murdered 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Hamas also injured thousands of people and kidnapped over 222 others, taking them back to Gaza as hostages.

Since Hamas’ pogrom in southern Israel, there has been a sharp surge in antisemitic incidents around the globe, especially in the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, Algemeiner in another report said Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv and Israeli actress Gal Gadot will host a private screening in Los Angeles of uncensored footage provided by Israel documenting the deadly massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists in the Jewish state on October 7.

Nattiv — who recently directed Golda and the first Israeli-Iranian co-production Tatami— announced the screening on Sunday in an Instagram post. The film will showcase extremely graphic and violent footage, including videos of Hamas terrorists brutally murdering civilians. Prominent Hollywood celebrities and executives are invited to the screening, but exact details regarding the date and guest list have not been announced. No filming or phone use will be permitted during the event.

About 120 people will reportedly attend the initial screening, and if it garners more interest, further screenings may be arranged.

The Israeli government is currently organizing screenings for journalists in several cities to view uncensored footage of the atrocities. The Algemeiner attended a screening in New York on Friday along with other journalists and diplomats.

In 2019, Nattiv became the first Israeli filmmaker to ever win an Oscar for his live action short film Skin. Talking about his decision to host the upcoming screening about the Hamas atrocities, he said, “I’m a humanist, I have Palestinian friends. But when I saw the horrific images from October 7 — it reminded me of my grandfather, who said that during the Holocaust, the world stood by and did nothing when Jews were sent to gas chambers. As a filmmaker, I swore that these scenes from October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them”.

He added, “I’m fighting for awareness of what happened in the Holocaust and what happened on October 7. We can’t just ignore it”.

The screening will also be open to other filmmakers, including directors and producers. “People with a background in filmmaking, so we can show them this brutal movie that resembles films made about the Holocaust”, Nattiv said.