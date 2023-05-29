Laser beauty treatment facility is being given to transgenders in Patna, women are taking service of parlor

Today, Garima Griha, built for the people of transgender community in Khagaul, Patna, is making a special contribution in fulfilling their dreams. Four transgenders living here are offering their services in the beauty parlor started in 2021. The facility of laser beauty treatment is also being provided in this beauty parlour. For this they have also been given special training.

Garima Griha was started in 2021

Garima Griha was started in the year 2021. Here transgenders from 18 to 60 years of age have the facility to stay. From their studies to every small and big facility and employment related training is being given. In this they are being helped by the intelligentsia and educational institutions of the city. This house is of three storeys, with a total of 17 rooms. Nine of these have been made for living, while the remaining rooms have been kept for different activities.

training provided for employment

President of Dostana Safar Reshma Prasad told that in the year 2021, the beauty parlor was started by the members of the community to connect them with employment. 4 transgenders living in the house, Mannat Parveen, Anupriya Singh, Anushka Raj and Rani Tiwari were trained for this. After which transgenders living in different places started coming here and taking service. In November of the year 2022, laser machine was given with the help of four organizations and laser beauty treatment started. In this, one week’s training has been given to the four transgenders associated with the parlor by the engineer.

Women also take parlor service along with transgenders.

Transgender Anupriya says that it has often been seen that people from our community do not go to common parlours. In such a situation, this facility is proving more helpful for them. Common women used to hesitate earlier, but now they are slowly accepting us. Along with this, now some women living near us are also coming here and taking service. The fee for laser beauty treatment is Rs.350. Timings are from 7 am to 7 pm. Here in Garima Griha, many transgenders are also preparing for competitive exams.

